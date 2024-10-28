Custom Index Systems LLC Grows Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Custom Index Systems LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at $15,945,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,293,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $174,673,000 after acquiring an additional 22,571 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the second quarter worth about $535,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Valero Energy by 223.1% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Valero Energy by 23.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 42,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.53.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $132.40 on Monday. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $119.88 and a twelve month high of $184.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.77. The firm has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $32.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.04 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

