Custom Index Systems LLC Has $385,000 Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Custom Index Systems LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 49,383.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090,619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $535,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,415 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at about $374,390,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,868,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,319,358,000 after buying an additional 493,126 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 51.2% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 893,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $356,524,000 after acquiring an additional 302,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 40,221.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 266,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 265,461 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $511.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $182.10 billion, a PE ratio of 82.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $487.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $443.05. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $254.85 and a 1-year high of $523.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ISRG. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $503.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Leerink Partners increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $489.00 to $502.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.74.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total transaction of $1,304,631.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,441,507.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total transaction of $1,304,631.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,441,507.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.76, for a total value of $111,542.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,558,968.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,816 shares of company stock worth $25,230,649 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.