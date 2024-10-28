Custom Index Systems LLC Invests $211,000 in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 115,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 159,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,347,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 30,492 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Copart by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 54,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 14,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Copart by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 183,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Copart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $51.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 1.27. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.41 and a 12 month high of $58.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Copart had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

