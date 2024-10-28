Custom Index Systems LLC Invests $211,000 in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 4,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 115,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 159,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,347,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 30,492 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Copart by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 54,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 14,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Copart by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 183,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.
Copart Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $51.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 1.27. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.41 and a 12 month high of $58.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.10.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th.
View Our Latest Report on Copart
Copart Company Profile
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Copart
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Amazon: Why Analysts Think It’s A Solid Buy Ahead Of Earnings
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- NextEra’s Diverse Business Is Set to Win As Energy Demand Rises
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Real Estate Sector Outperforms: 3 Stocks to Gain Exposure
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.