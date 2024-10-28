Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA) Shares Acquired by Lunt Capital Management Inc.

Lunt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,195 shares during the quarter. Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF makes up about 2.5% of Lunt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Lunt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF were worth $5,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 24,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 261,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,610,000 after purchasing an additional 29,802 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 136,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,561,000 after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter.

Get Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $41.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.07 and its 200 day moving average is $40.37. The firm has a market cap of $526.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (DUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap stocks. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and capital preservation. DUSA was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:DUSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.