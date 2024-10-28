Decibel Cannabis (CVE:DB) Trading Down 10% – Here’s What Happened

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (CVE:DB – Get Free Report) fell 10% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 1,228,932 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 537% from the average session volume of 192,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DB. Ventum Financial decreased their price objective on Decibel Cannabis from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Decibel Cannabis from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts raised Decibel Cannabis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.07.

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cannabis cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis flower products in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing vape cartridges, cannabis infused products, cannabis extracts, and glass tube packaging for pre-rolls.

