DeepOnion (ONION) Price Reaches $0.0542 on Top Exchanges

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 27th. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0542 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $696,876.44 and approximately $2.13 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00062318 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00017681 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00006566 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000088 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25,738.16 or 0.38033297 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @thedeeponion and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

