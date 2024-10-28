Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:USOY) Short Interest Update

Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:USOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 94.9% from the September 30th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of USOY traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.32. 18,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,417. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.58. Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF has a one year low of $14.43 and a one year high of $20.47.

Defiance Oil Enhanced Options Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $1.0558 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

