Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) is Greenspring Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Greenspring Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 608,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,786 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 3.7% of Greenspring Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $17,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 129,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after buying an additional 8,619 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 966,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,405,000 after buying an additional 15,977 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,278,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,193,000 after purchasing an additional 55,279 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of the South raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 263,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after purchasing an additional 14,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 561,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,765,000 after purchasing an additional 24,154 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

BATS:DFIC opened at $26.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.97.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

