Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:METD) Short Interest Up 54.1% in October

Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:METD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 54.1% from the September 30th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:METD traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,011. Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $26.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.41.

Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.1849 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily META Bear 1X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

