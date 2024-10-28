On October 16, 2024, Domino’s Pizza Inc. reported a significant change in its executive team as per an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Arthur P. D’Elia, the Executive Vice President, International, has tendered his resignation from the company, citing a decision to pursue opportunities outside of Domino’s Pizza Inc. Effective immediately, D’Elia has stepped down from his role, although he has agreed to stay on as an employee of the company through March 31, 2025. During this transition period, he will provide advisory support as well as aid in the transfer of his responsibilities. He will also continue to be eligible for compensation in accordance with the terms of his employment agreement.

As a part of the mutual agreement, Domino’s Pizza Inc. and Mr. D’Elia have entered into a general release. Additionally, the company has committed to covering COBRA premiums for Mr. D’Elia for up to 12 months should he opt for COBRA continuation coverage. These premium payments will cease once Mr. D’Elia is entitled to alternate health insurance without any additional costs.

Following D’Elia’s departure, Joseph H. Jordan, the current President, U.S. & Global Services at Domino’s Pizza Inc., will oversee the company’s international business on an interim basis. Jordan has prior experience in the role, having served as the Executive Vice President, International from April 2018 to April 2022.

In releasing this information, Domino’s Pizza Inc. has issued a cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements within the filing. The company emphasized that such statements, outside of strictly historical nature, carry inherent risks and uncertainties. The filing also reminded stakeholders to refer to the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, particularly the “Risk Factors” section of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, to gain a comprehensive understanding of the potential variability in results.

In compliance with disclosure requirements, Domino’s Pizza Inc. included the necessary details related to its current report on Form 8-K. The company provided the cover page in Inline XBRL as Exhibit 101.

Lastly, the filing was formally signed by Kevin S. Morris, the Executive Vice President, General Counsel, and Corporate Secretary of Domino’s Pizza Inc., on October 22, 2024.

It’s essential for investors and stakeholders to exercise caution and refrain from placing undue reliance on forward-looking statements provided in the filing, thereby appreciating the inherent uncertainties associated with such projections.

