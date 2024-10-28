Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 522,300 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the September 30th total of 713,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.
Dr. Martens Price Performance
Shares of DOCMF remained flat at $0.73 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.93. Dr. Martens has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $1.58.
About Dr. Martens
