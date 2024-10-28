Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 522,300 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the September 30th total of 713,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Dr. Martens Price Performance

Shares of DOCMF remained flat at $0.73 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.93. Dr. Martens has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $1.58.

About Dr. Martens

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name. Dr. Martens plc was founded in 1945 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

