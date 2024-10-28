Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:DGWPF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:DGWPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

DGWPF stock remained flat at $46.38 on Friday. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $46.38 and a 52 week high of $48.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.35.

Get Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company worldwide. It develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency medicine, perioperative care, intensive care, and perinatal medicine. The company also develops, produces, and markets products, system solutions, and services for personal protection, gas detection technology, and integrated hazard management to customers in industry and mining sectors, as well as public sectors, such as fire departments, police, and disaster protection.

Receive News & Ratings for Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.