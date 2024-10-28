Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL) Short Interest Update

Edible Garden AG Incorporated (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 191,900 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the September 30th total of 244,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Edible Garden Stock Down 10.7 %

Shares of Edible Garden stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $0.19. 11,165,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,120. Edible Garden has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $13.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $105,462.90, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average is $1.89.

Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Edible Garden had a negative net margin of 77.36% and a negative return on equity of 52,263.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 million during the quarter.

Edible Garden Company Profile

Edible Garden AG Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various packaged products, including cilantro, rosemary, mint, thyme, oregano, bay leaves, chives, poultry mix, sage, dill, buttercrunch living lettuce, basil, living butterhead lettuce, basil, parsley, arugula spring mix, baby arugula blend, baby romaine, and crisp ranch and Caesar salad kits.

