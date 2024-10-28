Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Holdings Trimmed by Custom Index Systems LLC

Custom Index Systems LLC reduced its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 54.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Trading Up 1.5 %

Elevance Health stock opened at $425.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $397.98 and a 12 month high of $567.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $515.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $524.74. The stock has a market cap of $98.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.66 by ($1.29). Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $44.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ELV shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Elevance Health from $605.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Elevance Health from $643.00 to $551.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James set a $485.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stephens restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $530.00 price target (down previously from $646.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.07.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ELV

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 7,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.14, for a total transaction of $3,205,182.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,423 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,915.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total value of $400,234.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,610.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 7,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.14, for a total value of $3,205,182.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,915.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.