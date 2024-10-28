Elrond (EGLD) Price Down 11% This Week

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. Elrond has a market cap of $654.03 million and approximately $15.96 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Elrond has traded down 11% against the US dollar. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for approximately $23.73 or 0.00034059 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,405.55 or 0.99610055 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69,250.38 or 0.99387355 BTC.
Elrond Profile
Elrond uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 27,559,417 coins. Elrond’s official website is multiversx.com. The Reddit community for Elrond is https://reddit.com/r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @multiversx and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elrond’s official message board is multiversx.com/blog.
Elrond Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
