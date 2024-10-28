Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. (OTC:ERELY) and Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Financial Survey

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) and Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. (OTC:ERELY – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gerdau and Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S.”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gerdau $64.60 billion 0.10 $1.50 billion $0.61 5.11 Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. N/A N/A N/A $1.95 3.94

Gerdau has higher revenue and earnings than Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S.. Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gerdau, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gerdau 7.88% 8.43% 5.63% Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Gerdau and Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Gerdau and Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gerdau 0 0 2 0 3.00 Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gerdau currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 60.26%. Given Gerdau’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Gerdau is more favorable than Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S..

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.5% of Gerdau shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Gerdau shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Gerdau pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. pays an annual dividend of $1.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.3%. Gerdau pays out 13.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. pays out 68.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Gerdau beats Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S. on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gerdau

Gerdau S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It also provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets. In addition, the company offers flat products, such as hot-rolled steel coils and heavy plates; and resells flat steel products. Further, it operates mines that produce iron ore located in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais. The company sells its products through independent distributors, direct sales from the mills, and its retail network. Gerdau S.A. was founded in 1901 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

About Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S.

Eregli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikalari T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron and steel rolled products, alloyed and non-alloyed iron, steel and pig iron castings, cast and pressed products, coke, and by-products in Turkey and internationally. Its flat products include hot rolled flat steel products, cold-rolled flat steel products, and galvanized/galvanealed flat steel products; and tin/chrome coated flat steel products used in metal packaging industry. The company also provides various byproducts, including motor benzole, pure benzole, toluol, xylol, crude tar, ammonium sulphate, iron sulphate, and granulated high furnace slag. In addition, it offers port services, such as loading and unloading, maritime, third party, warehouse, liquid and solid waste collection, maritime police, and customs and customs enforcement services. Further, the company engages in renewable energy production, recycling, and trading activities, as well as provision of management and consultancy services. It primarily serves automotive, white goods, pipes and tubes, rolling, manufacturing, electrics-electronics, mechanical engineering, energy, heating equipment, shipbuilding, defense, and packaging industries. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

