EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,600 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the September 30th total of 201,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 105.8 days.
EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ESLOF traded up 2.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 241.76. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 1 year low of 170.03 and a 1 year high of 246.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 234.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 225.11.
EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile
