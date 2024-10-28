EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,600 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the September 30th total of 201,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 105.8 days.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESLOF traded up 2.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 241.76. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 1 year low of 170.03 and a 1 year high of 246.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 234.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 225.11.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Company Profile

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and North America. It operates through Professional Solutions and Direct to Consumer segments. The company offers lens under the Essilor, Varilux, Crizal, Eyezen, Stellest, Xperio, Transitions, Ray-Ban, Oakley, Barberini, KODAK Lens, Nikon, Shamir, eyexpert, iWear, Humanware, and Optifog brands.

