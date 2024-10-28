Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 199,300 shares, a growth of 109.8% from the September 30th total of 95,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 398.6 days.

Essity AB (publ) Trading Up 10.6 %

ETTYF stock traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.30. 634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,793. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.30. Essity AB has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $30.41.

About Essity AB (publ)

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells hygiene and health products and services in Europe, North and Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Health & Medical, Consumer Goods, and Professional Hygiene segments. The Health & Medical segment offers incontinence products, wound care, compression therapy, orthopedics, skincare products, wet wipes, wash gloves, and digital solutions with sensor technology under the TENA, Leukoplast, JOBST, Actimove, Cutimed, Delta-Cast, AquaCast Liner, and Hydrofera brands to family caregivers, professional caregivers, and patients and consumers through pharmacies, medical device stores, hospitals, distributors, care institutions, and e-commerce.

