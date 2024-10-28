Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 199,300 shares, a growth of 109.8% from the September 30th total of 95,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 398.6 days.
Essity AB (publ) Trading Up 10.6 %
ETTYF stock traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.30. 634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,793. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.30. Essity AB has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $30.41.
About Essity AB (publ)
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Essity AB (publ)
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Real Estate Sector Outperforms: 3 Stocks to Gain Exposure
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Essity AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essity AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.