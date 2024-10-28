Ethereum Classic Price Hits $18.53 on Top Exchanges (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 28th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $18.53 or 0.00027014 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion and $86.78 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68,604.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.60 or 0.00527084 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00008810 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.13 or 0.00102223 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.46 or 0.00233890 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00022706 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.48 or 0.00072127 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,320,986 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.