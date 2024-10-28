Exail Technologies (OTCMKTS:GGRGF) Short Interest Update

Exail Technologies (OTCMKTS:GGRGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.6% from the September 30th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Exail Technologies Stock Performance

GGRGF stock remained flat at $18.00 during midday trading on Friday. Exail Technologies has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $24.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.75.

Get Exail Technologies alerts:

Exail Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Exail Technologies provides robotics, maritime, navigation, aerospace, and photonics technologies solutions in France and internationally. It offers components, products, and systems for naval defense, maritime, aerospace, photonics, land defense, and other industries. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Exail Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exail Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.