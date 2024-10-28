Exail Technologies (OTCMKTS:GGRGF) Short Interest Update

Exail Technologies (OTCMKTS:GGRGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.6% from the September 30th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Exail Technologies Stock Performance
GGRGF stock remained flat at $18.00 during midday trading on Friday. Exail Technologies has a 12 month low of $17.70 and a 12 month high of $24.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.75.
Exail Technologies Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Exail Technologies
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Real Estate Sector Outperforms: 3 Stocks to Gain Exposure
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Exail Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exail Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.