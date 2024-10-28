Exelixis (EXEL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect Exelixis to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Exelixis has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.44. Exelixis had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $637.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.21 million. On average, analysts expect Exelixis to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $27.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.01. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $29.75.

Insider Activity at Exelixis

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Exelixis news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $3,398,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 721,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,622,479.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 520,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,024,750. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 125,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $3,398,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 721,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,622,479.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 327,858 shares of company stock worth $8,640,129. 2.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXEL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Exelixis to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EXEL

About Exelixis

(Get Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.