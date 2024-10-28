Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Raised to $166.00 at Bank of America

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $144.00 to $166.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the online travel company’s stock.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down from $145.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen downgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.54.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $158.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.79. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $92.48 and a 12-month high of $164.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 47.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $1,502,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 208,505 shares in the company, valued at $31,319,536.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $729,128.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,543 shares in the company, valued at $11,379,487.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $1,502,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,319,536.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,390,191 over the last 90 days. 8.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,654,200 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $334,403,000 after buying an additional 714,229 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 14.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,054,485 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $132,851,000 after purchasing an additional 135,973 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 971,327 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $133,800,000 after purchasing an additional 29,294 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 753,260 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $94,903,000 after purchasing an additional 354,389 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 414.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 686,244 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $94,512,000 after purchasing an additional 552,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

