Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $422.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.62 million. Expro Group had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 1.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Expro Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.
Expro Group Stock Performance
Shares of XPRO traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,725,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,158. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.06. Expro Group has a one year low of $13.02 and a one year high of $24.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -102.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Expro Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.
About Expro Group
Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Expro Group
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Real Estate Sector Outperforms: 3 Stocks to Gain Exposure
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.