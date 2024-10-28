Family Investment Center Inc. Boosts Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Family Investment Center Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 284,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,518 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Family Investment Center Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Family Investment Center Inc.’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $19,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $192,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVDE opened at $64.25 on Monday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.86 and a fifty-two week high of $67.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.59 and its 200-day moving average is $64.14.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

