FCG Investment Co Acquires Shares of 21,820 Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

FCG Investment Co acquired a new stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 21,820 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Celestica by 2,494.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,703,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,368,293 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 19,876.9% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,823 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,266,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,924,000 after acquiring an additional 562,157 shares in the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the first quarter valued at about $10,096,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 62.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 546,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,548,000 after acquiring an additional 210,943 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celestica Stock Up 0.5 %

CLS stock opened at $69.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 2.28. Celestica Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.89 and a 52 week high of $70.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CLS shares. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celestica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

