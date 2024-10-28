FCG Investment Co Buys Shares of 8,275 General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

FCG Investment Co acquired a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,000. General Dynamics comprises approximately 1.6% of FCG Investment Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 241.7% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $406,626.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,515.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.9 %

GD stock opened at $305.21 on Monday. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $237.35 and a fifty-two week high of $313.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $300.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 44.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on GD shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $293.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on General Dynamics from $331.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.88.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

