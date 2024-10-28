FCG Investment Co Invests $1.64 Million in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

FCG Investment Co acquired a new position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,000. United Therapeutics accounts for about 1.1% of FCG Investment Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UTHR. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 120.0% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on United Therapeutics from $303.00 to $280.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $315.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.33.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

UTHR opened at $348.65 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $354.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.31. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $208.62 and a 1 year high of $377.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.18.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.48). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 40.87%. The firm had revenue of $714.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total transaction of $1,214,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,862. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total value of $1,214,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $43,862. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Edgemond sold 7,782 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.99, for a total value of $2,855,916.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,277.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,812 shares of company stock worth $35,251,926 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

