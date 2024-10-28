FCG Investment Co Takes $233,000 Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

FCG Investment Co purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RDVY. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 24,700.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance

Shares of RDVY opened at $59.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.31. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1 year low of $43.30 and a 1 year high of $60.94. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.1912 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

