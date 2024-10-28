FCG Investment Co Takes Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

FCG Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 21,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 74,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total value of $3,490,637.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,209.23. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $47,281.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,510,987.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 74,698 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total value of $3,490,637.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,209.23. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. BTIG Research downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $62.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $55.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.61. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $27.68 and a 1 year high of $57.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 16.64%. Synchrony Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.35%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

