Fei USD (FEI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $85,621.76

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 28th. In the last seven days, Fei USD has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. Fei USD has a total market capitalization of $6.62 million and approximately $85,621.76 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.97 or 0.00001394 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fei USD Profile

Fei USD (FEI) is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 7,077,538 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,819,278 tokens. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 7,077,538.23270806 with 6,819,278.40350217 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.97387743 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $25,089.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

