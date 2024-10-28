Fetch.ai (FET) Trading Down 13.2% This Week

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.21 or 0.00001748 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $1.27 billion and approximately $96.26 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00037215 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00006023 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00011128 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006270 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,719,493,897 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.