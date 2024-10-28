Fetch.ai Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $77.97 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $1.33 billion and approximately $77.97 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.26 or 0.00001840 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00038047 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00006186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00011386 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00006468 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000479 BTC.

FET uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,719,493,897 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

