Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG) Shares Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 530.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 33.0% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Price Performance

FBCG opened at $43.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.47.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

