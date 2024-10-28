Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:FMET) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:FMET – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Fidelity Metaverse ETF Price Performance

FMET stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,281. Fidelity Metaverse ETF has a 1 year low of $22.81 and a 1 year high of $32.10. The company has a market capitalization of $32.91 million, a P/E ratio of 30.10 and a beta of -1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.48.

Fidelity Metaverse ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%.

Fidelity Metaverse ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Metaverse ETF (FMET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Metaverse index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of equities that provides global exposure to the future state of the internet: the metaverse. FMET was launched on Apr 19, 2022 and is managed by Fidelity.

