Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Acquired by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 45,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.74. The stock had a trading volume of 115,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,908. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $47.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.62.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

