Filecoin (FIL) Trading 7.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.53 or 0.00005109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.10 billion and approximately $103.92 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 1,959,903,155 coins and its circulating supply is 594,385,590 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

