Financial Analysis: Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) and Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Free Report) and Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Exela Technologies and Nuvei”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exela Technologies $1.02 billion 0.01 -$125.16 million ($9.18) -0.22 Nuvei $1.31 billion 3.59 -$7.84 million ($0.04) -837.25

Nuvei has higher revenue and earnings than Exela Technologies. Nuvei is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exela Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exela Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Nuvei 0 9 8 0 2.47

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Exela Technologies and Nuvei, as reported by MarketBeat.

Nuvei has a consensus target price of $32.21, indicating a potential downside of 3.81%. Given Nuvei’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nuvei is more favorable than Exela Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.3% of Exela Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.5% of Nuvei shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Exela Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Nuvei shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Exela Technologies has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuvei has a beta of 2.53, meaning that its share price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Exela Technologies and Nuvei’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exela Technologies -4.86% N/A -8.07% Nuvei -0.87% 6.98% 2.80%

Summary

Nuvei beats Exela Technologies on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exela Technologies

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc. (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS). ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds.

About Nuvei

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of the location, device, or preferred payment method. Its solutions comprise a fully integrated payments engine with global processing capabilities, a turnkey solution for frictionless payment experiences, and a broad suite of data-driven business intelligence tools and risk management services. The company markets and sells its products and services through direct and indirect sales, strategic platform integrations, local sales teams, and indirect partners. The company was formerly known as Pivotal Development Corporation Inc. and changed its name to Nuvei Corporation in November 2018. Nuvei Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

