Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Has $588,000 Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. cut its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $434,000. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at about $330,000. Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.3% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.5% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DZ Bank downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $205.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $217.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.12.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE IBM traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $213.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,826,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,234,288. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $142.58 and a 1-year high of $237.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $215.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.46.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

