Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,494 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 3.3% of Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $5,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 51,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,737 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 62,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after buying an additional 15,876 shares in the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 85,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after buying an additional 12,897 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.56. The company had a trading volume of 103,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $50.65 and a 12 month high of $66.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.25.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

