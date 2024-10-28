Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $26,000 Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 341.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 311.1% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Cintas during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Cintas by 1,340.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 321.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Baird R W lowered shares of Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cintas from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Cintas in a report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.50 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cintas from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Cintas from $219.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $207.41 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $123.65 and a 1 year high of $215.37. The firm has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Cintas announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

