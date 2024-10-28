Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $55,000 Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. cut its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 297,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,418,000 after acquiring an additional 20,431 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 96,674.2% in the 1st quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 29,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter.

GDX stock opened at $41.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.88. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $44.22. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

