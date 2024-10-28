Financial Management Professionals Inc. Purchases 639 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 345.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYE. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 97.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1,848.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 198.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 6,120.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IYE stock opened at $47.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.79. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $41.46 and a 1 year high of $51.70.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

