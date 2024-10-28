Financial Management Professionals Inc. Sells 84 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $236.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $58.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $242.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.