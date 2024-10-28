Financial Management Professionals Inc. Sells 84 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $236.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $58.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $242.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.31.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
