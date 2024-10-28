First American Bank Has $2.62 Million Holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

First American Bank decreased its position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in Veralto were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLTO. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Veralto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Veralto during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Veralto by 692.3% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veralto in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in Veralto by 11,100.0% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Veralto

In related news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,191 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total value of $1,477,128.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,514,381.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 7,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $813,890.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,810. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total value of $1,477,128.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,546 shares in the company, valued at $15,514,381.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,039 shares of company stock worth $3,992,665 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLTO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Veralto from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Veralto from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veralto currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.27.

Veralto Stock Performance

Shares of VLTO opened at $104.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.13. Veralto Co. has a 52 week low of $65.51 and a 52 week high of $115.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.93.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 52.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Veralto’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

