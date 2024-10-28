First American Bank Sells 2,947 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

First American Bank trimmed its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,100 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,947 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up approximately 1.1% of First American Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. First American Bank’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $15,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter worth about $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 58.4% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $113.82 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.92 and a 1 year high of $121.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.38. The company has a market capitalization of $128.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.23%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. Citigroup lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.76.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

