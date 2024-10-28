First American Bank Sells 5,383 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

First American Bank trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 118,501 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 5,383 shares during the quarter. First American Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 204.7% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 365.4% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Comcast by 177.1% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 812 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.58.

Comcast Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $41.66 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.