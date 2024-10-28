First Citizens BancShares, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NASDAQ:FCNCO)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.3516 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.
First Citizens BancShares Trading Down 0.3 %
FCNCO traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.11. The company had a trading volume of 15,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,045. First Citizens BancShares has a 12-month low of $19.26 and a 12-month high of $24.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.04.
First Citizens BancShares Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Citizens BancShares
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Inflation Risk Rising, Key Trades Investors Are Making Now
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 3 Oil Stocks to Watch Before Earnings Come Out
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Is American Express Stock’s Sell-the-News Reaction a Buying Opp?
Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.