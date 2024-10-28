First Citizens BancShares, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NASDAQ:FCNCO)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.3516 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Down 0.3 %

FCNCO traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.11. The company had a trading volume of 15,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,045. First Citizens BancShares has a 12-month low of $19.26 and a 12-month high of $24.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.04.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

