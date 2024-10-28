First Financial Bankshares Inc Buys 144 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

First Financial Bankshares Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 33.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,173,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 88,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,494,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 4,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,259,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $495.32 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $503.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $480.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $467.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

