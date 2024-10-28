First Financial Bankshares Inc Invests $214,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $71.38 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.35 and a fifty-two week high of $73.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.