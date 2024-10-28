First Financial Bankshares Inc Sells 15,378 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

First Financial Bankshares Inc decreased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 679,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,378 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $42,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 233,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,617,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 1.8% during the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Citigroup by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 770,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,526,000 after acquiring an additional 130,269 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 184.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6,170.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 9,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $61.76 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.67 and its 200 day moving average is $61.97. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $67.81. The stock has a market cap of $117.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.86 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 62.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.06.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

